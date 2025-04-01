Harris County authorities searching for 2 missing girls, last seen together on Tuesday

The Brief Authorities need your help locating two missing girls who were last seen together. Officials are searching for 12-year-old Anaya Bell and 12-year-old Capri Newsome. Both were last seen in the 2000 block of Spears Road around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. If you have any information on where the two girls are, contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at (713) 274-9270.



Harris County officials searching for Capri Newsome, Anaya Bell

What we know:

Authorities are searching for 12-year-old Anaya Bell and 12-year-old Capri Newsome.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Anaya Bell

Both were last seen together in the 2000 block of Spears Road around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Capri was last seen wearing a red polo shirt and black pants and is carrying a black mesh backpack. Officials said Capri may also be wearing her glasses.

Anaya was last seen wearing a red polo shirt and khaki pants and is carrying a black clear backpack. Officials stated Anaya wears a black choker necklace.

What we don't know:

It's unclear at this time what may have happened for them to go missing.

What you can do:

If you have any information on where the two girls are, contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at (713) 274-9270.