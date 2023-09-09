Harris County 4-year-old child dies in drowning near Spring, constable confirms

Harris County authorities say a child has died in a drowning near Spring Saturday afternoon.

Constable Mark Herman says deputies responded to the 16000 block of Courtland Circle after receiving a call about a 4-year-old drowning.

The caller told officials they were unresponsive and CPR was in progress.

Herman later said the child was pronounced dead.

Harris County Sheriff's Office crime scene and investigators looking into the sequence of events leading to the child's death.