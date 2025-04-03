Harris County authorities capture Louisiana homicide suspect during traffic stop

The Brief A Louisiana homicide suspect was captured during a traffic stop in Harris County. John Johnson, 45, had an open felony warrant for assault out of Harris County and an open parole violation warrant for homicide out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana with full extradition. Johnson was arrested for the open warrants and booked into the Harris County Jail.



A suspect wanted for homicide in Louisiana was captured by Harris County authorities on Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop.

What we know:

Officials with Harris County Constable Precinct 44 Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 8400 block of FM 1960 Bypass Road West.

The driver was identified as John Johnson, 45.

Authorities said further investigation revealed that Johnson had an open felony warrant for assault out of Harris County and an open parole violation warrant for homicide out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana with full extradition.

Johnson was later arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for the open warrants.

What we don't know:

Officials said Johnson's bond information was not set as of this writing.