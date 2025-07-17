The Brief Two people were arrested for allegedly throwing rocks at cars along the Hardy Toll Road. Authorities say they appear to have been inspired by a TikTok "challenge". Authorities call the incident "reckless and potentially deadly."



Two people who were arrested for allegedly throwing rocks at vehicles appear to have been inspired by a TikTok "challenge", authorities say.

2 arrested for allegedly throwing rocks at cars

What we know:

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, two suspects were arrested in the 17900 block of the Hardy Toll Road.

The constable’s office says there were reports that they were throwing rocks at passing vehicles.

The constable’s office called the incident "a reckless and potentially deadly act that appears to be inspired by a trending challenge on TikTok."

What we don't know:

The suspects were not identified.

Constable's office warns against social media "challenges"

Why you should care:

The constable’s office reminds the public that "social media ‘challenges’ that promote criminal behavior are never harmless fun—they carry real-world consequences, both legal and life-threatening."