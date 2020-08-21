Harris County and Houston officials are urging people to prepare for possible tropical weather

“We’re doing a lot of things preparing for a hurricane,” said Francisco Sanchez with Harris County Emergency Management. “Also, doing the specific precautions that are needed with the COVID response. ”Tropical Depression 14 in the Caribbean is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico this weekend as a tropical storm or hurricane named Marco.

In addition, Tropical Storm Laura in the Atlantic is also expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico and could strengthen to hurricane status. Forecasters believer there could be two hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico early next week. “Right now, the worst case scenario is back to back storms impacting the Texas Gulf Coast,” said Sanchez.

“That’s a big if.” Friday evening, many people were purchasing essential grocery items across the Houstonarea. “I’m just worried,” said Cassie Brasher. “It’s 2020. Anything can happen.

Normally, I’m not prepared like this, but after this year [I am]."

”It’s time to get ready,” said Guy Gonzalez. “Better sooner than later. ”While much uncertainty surrounds the 2 storms, Tropical Depression 14 could make landfall along the Texas coast on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

RELATED: THE LATEST TROPICAL STORM COVERAGE

Advertisement

Three years to the day Hurricane Harvey made landfall near Rockport, TX in 2017. Hurricane Harvey caused extensive damage throughout Texas and Houston. Some families in Houston area neighborhoods are still rebuilding their homes.

“We’re almost finished,” said Juliet Gittens, a homeowner in Meyerland. “We’re about a week away until move-in.”Gittens says their new home was built at least 5 feet higher. She feels like they’re ready “If I flood, the whole Houston is in trouble.” Said Gittens.