Harris County: 6-year-old boy reportedly drowns in bathtub, authorities investigating

Harris County authorities are on the scene after a 6-year-old reportedly drowned in a bathtub on Monday, authorities said.

What we know:

Officials said they received a call at a complex located at 9100 Mills.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation revealed a 6-year-old child reportedly drowned in a bathtub.

The child was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said several other children were on scene as well.

What we don't know:

The child's name has not been released by authorities.