Harris Co. Universal Services Executive Director terminated for failing to complete sexual harassment training

article

Rick Noriega, the Executive Director at Harris County Universal Services, was terminated after failing to complete mandated sexual harassment training, county officials said.

In a memo that was sent to Noriega, Interim County Administrator Diana Ramirez said, "After careful consideration of recent events, I have determined that a change in leadership is required due to your failure or refusal to complete important mandated sexual harassment training. Consequently, your employment with Harris County is ending today. Effective immediately, you are relieved from your obligations of performing any work for Harris County, and you are expressly prohibited from doing so."

SUGGESTED: Texas woman prays for healing after lightning kills son, leaves grandson in coma

In 2022, Noriega faced some criticism after the jail system for the Harris County Jail, Jweb, crashed while undergoing routine maintenance.

As a result, over 250 defendants had to be released from the Harris County jail because they couldn't have probable cause hearings within 24 to 48 hours.

Noreiga told County Commissioners, "Mechanical things break as Commissioner Ramsey and I discussed yesterday and when they do, you have to pull out a Big Chief tablet and a number 2 pencil."

FOX 26 has reached out to Noriega for comment regarding the termination. We haven't heard back from him.