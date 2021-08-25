Harris Co. Sheriff: Driver charged, another hospitalized after racing crash

article

A driver has been charged and another driver is in critical condition after a street racing crash in Aldine, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says.

The crash occurred on Tuesday night in the 10100 block of Airline Drive near Aldine Mail Route Road.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, two drivers were racing and traveling at a high rate of speed when both vehicles collided.

Sheriff Gonzalez says the force of the collision caused one of the vehicles to strike a parked car, go airborne and strike a metal traffic pole. The driver of that vehicle was taken to the hospital by Life Flight and was last reported to be in critical condition.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, the other driver – identified as 35-year-old Wilfredo Rodriguez – initially left the scene but did return. Rodriguez is charged with racing causing serious bodily injury.