Harris Co. Judge, activists calling for Cy-Fair ISD board trustee's resignation for 'racist' remarks

The NAACP, FIEL, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, and many others, have joined together calling for Cypress-Fairbanks ISD School Board member Scott Henry to resign from his position.

The calls were made after Henry made comments during a meeting on Monday about a study for how the district could deal with better diversity and equity. Henry put his disdain for Houston Independent School District on full display.

"Houston ISD is involved in a huge scandal. In fact, one of their trustees is now in jail. Their COO is under indictment, they're about to be taken over by the state," said Henry. "Houston ISD you know what their percentage for black teachers is 36%. Do you know what their dropout rate is? 4%. I don't want to be 4%. I don't want to be HISD," Henry said.

Hidalgo said on Thursday, "Now what we saw the other night was the racism said out loud, and if we allow this kind of thing in a public forum, by a public official, that represents a school district, what are we allowing?"

The NAACP Houston Branch President Dr. James Dixon says, "The Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School Board must vote to condemn his views. Voters and parents should unite to call for his resignation."

