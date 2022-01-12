CFISD trustee's words on Black teachers called 'racist'

The NAACP is calling the statements of Cy-Fair School Board Member Scott Henry "racist" after a tweet surfaced showing him speak about the percentage of black teachers relative to a school district's status as "premium".

The NAACP Houston Branch President Dr. James Dixon says, "The Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School Board must vote to condemn his views. Voters and parents should unite to call for his resignation."

Henry posted a statement on Facebook saying, "…Any suggestion that I said more black teachers leads to worse student outcomes is a flat-out lie and those spreading that lie should be ashamed of themselves. I am proud that our school district has placed an emphasis on hiring diverse teachers and that we exceed in doing so."