Expand / Collapse search

CFISD trustee's words on Black teachers called 'racist'

By
Published 
Updated 10:21PM
Cypress
FOX 26 Houston

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD board member under fire for comments made during public meeting

FOX 26 Reporter Randy Wallace has reaction after some are calling for the board member to resign after being sworn in just last month.

HARRIS COUNTY - The NAACP is calling the statements of Cy-Fair School Board Member Scott Henry "racist" after a tweet surfaced showing him speak about the percentage of black teachers relative to a school district's status as "premium".

The NAACP Houston Branch President Dr. James Dixon says, "The Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School Board must vote to condemn his views. Voters and parents should unite to call for his resignation."

Henry posted a statement on Facebook saying, "…Any suggestion that I said more black teachers leads to worse student outcomes is a flat-out lie and those spreading that lie should be ashamed of themselves. I am proud that our school district has placed an emphasis on hiring diverse teachers and that we exceed in doing so."