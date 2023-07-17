Authorities say an inmate at the Harris County jail who was hospitalized over the weekend has died.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Oscar Villazana, 49, was charged with assault-family violence and booked in jail in October 2022. We're told the 49-year-old had an undisclosed preexisting condition and was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital on July 13 for a medical emergency.

He died Sunday a little before 10:15 p.m. but what caused it is unclear, as of this writing. Forensic examiners will be conducting an autopsy.

Additionally, The Texas Rangers were investigating Villazana's death and HCSO is conducting an internal investigation to ensure proper procedure was followed.