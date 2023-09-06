A Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy and two other people have been released from the hospital after a crash Tuesday night, officials say.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. on FM 1960 and Treaschwig.

According to HCSO, a deputy was on his way to work when he was involved in a crash with two other vehicles.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constables Office investigates a crash on FM 1960.

The deputy was reportedly no conscious when the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office arrived on the scene, HCSO says. He was transported to the hospital along with another driver and passenger.

In an update on Wednesday morning, the constable’s office said all three people were medically cleared and released from the hospital.

The constable’s office is investigating the crash.