Harris Co. crash: Man killed following pursuit of motorcycle rider

Harris County authorities are on the scene investigating after a man was killed following a motorcycle pursuit.

Details are limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Precinct 3 deputies were initially pursuing a motorcycle rider for an unknown reason, but later terminated the pursuit.

Authorities said the rider continued traveling and struck a truck in the 15100 block of Crosby Freeway.

Highway 90 eastbound service road at Miller Road 3 is shut down.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Officials said the eastbound feeder road will be closed for about two hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.