Harris Co. Constables investigating afternoon carjacking

article

Harris County Constables are on the scene following a carjacking that occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

MORE: Man gets creepy text message hours before disappearing

Details are limited, but authorities said the carjacking occurred on the 16800 block of West Lake Houston Parkway.

Authorities said the victim was driving under the bridge when an armed Black male suspect dragged her out of the car and fled the location.

SUGGESTED: Woman shot, run over in Houston apartment parking lot on Yorkchester

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.