Harris Co. Commissioners lash out at Bush, GLO over flood funding

A united front of outrage at Harris County Commissioner's Court over the denial of $1 Billion federal flood control dollars set by distribution by the state.

Congress approved the huge allotment back in 2018 after the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey. Three years later and Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush has determined Harris County is entitled to almost none of it, even though the Houston area sustained more than $120 billion in flood damage before and after the storm.

At Tuesday's meeting of Commissioner's Court Republicans joined Democrats in a scathing condemnation of the General Land Office and pledged a sustained fight for Harris County's fair share.

"It's not acceptable to continue to go down the road, the GLO road. They clearly don't know what they are doing, I've said that, I'll say it again, they didn't know what they are doing," said Tom Ramsey, Harris County Commissioner Precinct 3.

"The metrics were flawed in a big way. They seem to be designed that if you represent almost five million people, the deck was stacked against us," said Rodney Ellis, Harris County Commissioner Precinct 1.

"It is now incredibly clear that the State works to actively screw us and we just can't sit by and take it anymore," said Adrian Garcia, Harris County Commissioner Precinct 2.

Commissioner Bush has defended the fund distribution as fair and "forward looking" while also denying partisan politics played any role in his agency's decision.

Tuesday, a bi-partisan group of 22 Houston area State lawmakers urged Bush to reverse his decision.