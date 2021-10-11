Harris Co. authorities actively searching for suspect who opened fire on vehicle at gas station

article

Harris County authorities are actively searching for a suspect who opened fire on a vehicle outside of a gas station, authorities said.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the search is underway in the area of FM 1960 and Sugar Pine Drive.

Gonzalez said they learned that a man was pointing a gun at random motorists.

That's when, Gonzalez said, the man opened fire on a man sitting in a truck outside of a gas station.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect is described as a Black male between 20-30 years old, who fled on foot.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

If you have seen the suspect or have any information, contact authorities immediately.