Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Harris Co. authorities actively searching for suspect who opened fire on vehicle at gas station

By
Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston
article

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are actively searching for a suspect who opened fire on a vehicle outside of a gas station, authorities said. 

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the search is underway in the area of FM 1960 and Sugar Pine Drive. 

Gonzalez said they learned that a man was pointing a gun at random motorists. 

That's when, Gonzalez said, the man opened fire on a man sitting in a truck outside of a gas station. 

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

The suspect is described as a Black male between 20-30 years old, who fled on foot. 

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

If you have seen the suspect or have any information, contact authorities immediately. 