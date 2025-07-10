North Harris County: Cement truck rollover shuts down exit ramp to FM 1960; elderly man injured, officials say

The Brief The northbound Hardy Toll ramp to FM 1960 is closed off. The crash involved a cement truck rollover. Constable Mark Herman says an elderly man was taken to a hospital.



Deputies in north Harris County have closed off the exit ramp from the Hardy Toll Road to FM 1960 to deal with a major crash.

Major Harris County crash: Hardy Toll Road to FM 1960

(Photo Courtesy: Mark Herman, Harris County Pct. 4)

What we know:

The crash was reported at the northbound Hardy Toll Road exit ramp to FM 1960.

The incident involved a cement truck that landed on its side. Deputies say the truck lost about half of its load into the grass median.

An elderly man was reportedly injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Drivers are warned to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

There is no estimate on when the crash will be cleared.

The man's condition is not available at this time.

There is no information on what caused the crash.