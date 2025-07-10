North Harris County: Cement truck rollover shuts down exit ramp to FM 1960; elderly man injured, officials say
HOUSTON - Deputies in north Harris County have closed off the exit ramp from the Hardy Toll Road to FM 1960 to deal with a major crash.
Major Harris County crash: Hardy Toll Road to FM 1960
(Photo Courtesy: Mark Herman, Harris County Pct. 4)
What we know:
The crash was reported at the northbound Hardy Toll Road exit ramp to FM 1960.
The incident involved a cement truck that landed on its side. Deputies say the truck lost about half of its load into the grass median.
An elderly man was reportedly injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.
Drivers are warned to avoid the area.
What we don't know:
There is no estimate on when the crash will be cleared.
The man's condition is not available at this time.
There is no information on what caused the crash.
The Source: Mark Herman, Harris County Pct. 4