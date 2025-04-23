Hamill Road shooting: Man found shot, dies during surgery; suspect on the loose

The Brief One man is dead after being shot in the 6000 block of Hamill Road late Tuesday night. The man was found lying in the grass with a gunshot wound. No suspect has been identified at this time.



Harris County officials are investigating a murder after a man died late Tuesday night after being shot near Mt. Houston.

Hamill Road shooting

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 6000 block of Hamill Road following a 911 call. A man was reportedly lying in the grass with a gunshot wound, officials said.

Emergency medical services took the man to a nearby hospital where he died during surgery, according to the sheriff’s office.

The scene was processed by detectives and they interviewed witnesses. Individuals at the scene reportedly arrived after the shooting.

A suspect has not been identified, and investigators said there were no eyewitnesses to the shooting.

At this time, the investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Office at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).