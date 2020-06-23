H-E-B's pandemic-related worker pay increase becomes permanent

H-E-B has announced that the temporary Texas Proud Pay program is being transitioned into long-term, permanent pay increases for hourly employees.

Beginning in March, employees were given $2-an-hour pay bumps.The temporary Texas Proud Pay program ended on June 21.

The grocery chain said on Monday they were making the Texas Proud Pay program a long-term, permanent investment in its employees, but did not specify a dollar amount in its statement. This pay increase will be the largest pay increase in the history of H-E-B, according to the press release.

H-E-B will also extend medical leave to all employees and in the event that an employee is diagnosed with coronavirus, they will receive payment.

"Our robust emergency preparedness plan focuses on what we do best, serving our customers while prioritizing the wellness of our Partners and their families," the grocery chain said in their press release. "Our company’s dedication to all in our H-E-B family remains strong and unwavering and we are deeply proud of our more than 120,000 H-E-B Partners. They are the Spirit of H-E-B."

