H-E-B remains open during COVID-19 outbreak, despite online rumors

All H-E-B, Joe V’s, and Mi Tienda stores remain open during normal business hours, Lisa Helfman, Public Affairs Director of H-E-B Houston says.

While customers may find supply of some products low or temporarily out of stock, H-E-B is maintaining close contact with suppliers and employees are working around-the-clock to keep shelves stocked.

Customers are encouraged to check back with the store if they cannot find what they need, as the stores are receiving inventory and restocking shelves throughout the day.

In order to help maintain a safe shopping environment, cleaning and sanitation schedules have been increased and all in-store product sampling has been discontinued. Both in-store and online, H-E-B has implemented daily employee education on hygiene, sanitation, and ways to eliminate touch-points with customers to help slow the spread of coronavirus in Texas.

H-E-B Partners are taking personal hygiene and sanitization protocols to a higher level, which includes hand washing, using sanitizer, and sanitization of carts at a higher frequency.

H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery customers will notice the elimination of touch screen acknowledgement of their orders and have the ability to select a leave-at-the-door option for delivery, with the exception of orders with alcohol and tobacco products. Pharmacy delivery orders will be delivered for free to all customers.

