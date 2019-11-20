H-E-B commits to replenishing Houston Food Bank, donating trailers full of food

article

Longtime Houston Food Bank supporter, H-E-B, is helping replenish the food bank’s now empty refrigerators following this week’s ammonia leak.

“Losing 1.8 million pounds of refrigerated product is truly tragic,” said Lisa Helfman, Director, H-E-B Public Affairs, Houston. “It is our privilege to enlist H-E-B’s manpower and supplies to ensure the Houston Food Bank not only recovers but is able to continue fulfilling its mission of feeding families in need.”

H-E-B will deliver trailer loads of produce, meat and other products to the Food Bank. Additionally, H-E-B is organizing its Partners (employees) for a volunteer event to further help get the food bank back to full capacity. The company is also encouraging other companies to help support the food bank.

“The Houston Food Bank provides an essential service to our community, distributing 104 million meals each year to partners serving individuals in need,” said Helfman. “This is a crucial service and we encourage fellow companies and individuals to support the food bank through time or donations as they recover from this loss.”

Making the lives of people better has been at the heart of H-E-B since it began selling groceries 114 years ago in Kerrville, Texas. Meeting today’s needs, while influencing the future, involves the development and maintenance of mutually beneficial community partnerships with organizations like the Houston Food Bank.