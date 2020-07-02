Gym safety during the COVID-19 pandemic

Protests have taken place across the country for gyms to re-open. Now that they are open in many places, concerns over safety flare up with COVID-19 cases on the rise.

Dr. Catherine Troisi is an Infectious Disease Epidemiologist with UT Health and also yearns to get back in the gym.

"That would be me as well, but what I've been doing is swimming and water walking at my Y's outside pool. I feel very safe there. They've taken a lot of precautions. Mask in and out, not in the water," says Dr. Troisi.

Some people are a wearing mask in gyms, but many are not, as it can be uncomfortable when out of breath.

"Even with social distancing, people are breathing heavily. It may be that the virus, the droplets that you expel that have the virus in them, can go further. So honestly right now I'm not comfortable doing that," explains Dr. Troisi.

While some gyms insist you wear gloves, Dr. Troisi believes you're better off not wearing them, if you don't have to.

"The problem is that, yeah, you're not getting virus on your hand if you touch something that's contaminated, but your gloves are getting contaminated. So the next surface you touch you can still transmit the virus, and if you're touching your face. I also think it gives you a sense of security so that you may not be as careful not to touch your face, and may not wash your hands as often as you might need to. So I my feeling is that it would be better to not wear gloves, and just wash your hands, or use sanitizer frequently," encourages Dr. Troisi.

If it's mandated at your gym or you want to wear gloves, you may want to consider this advice.

"When you're using that ungloved left hand to take off the right hand glove, you have to be very careful not to contaminate your glove so there are actually detailed directions about this on the CDC website. But just remember it can have virus and after you take them off, wash your hands. Then be careful where you put the gloves, you may want to bring a plastic bag to put them in, or a paper bag may even be better, and just leave them there for 24 hours before you use them again," says Dr. Troisi.

For more information on gym safety click here.