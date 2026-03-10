Gulf Freeway crash: Multiple lanes back open after 18-wheeler crash
HOUSTON - Multiple lanes of the Gulf Freeway are back open after a crash involving an 18-wheeler and pick-up truck.
South I-45 lanes closed after crash
League City police and firefighters were called to South I-45 near Highway 96 and Calder Drive for a major accident in the northbound lanes. Officials report an 18-wheeler collided with a Ford F-150.
At this time, the inside lane was the only lane open going northbound. The exit ramp for 518 is open as the freeway entrance ramp has been closed.
The lanes are back open at this time.
The Source: Information was gathered from Houston TranStar and League City Police Department.