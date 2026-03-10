Gulf Freeway crash: Multiple lanes back open after 18-wheeler crash

The Brief A crash involving an 18-wheeler and a Ford F-150 pick-up truck has blocked multiple lanes of the Gulf Freeway near Highway 96. Texas DOT says multiple northbound lanes are closed, and the inside lane is the only one open.



Multiple lanes of the Gulf Freeway are back open after a crash involving an 18-wheeler and pick-up truck.

South I-45 lanes closed after crash

League City police and firefighters were called to South I-45 near Highway 96 and Calder Drive for a major accident in the northbound lanes. Officials report an 18-wheeler collided with a Ford F-150.

At this time, the inside lane was the only lane open going northbound. The exit ramp for 518 is open as the freeway entrance ramp has been closed.

The lanes are back open at this time.