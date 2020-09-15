Group of Hurricane Laura evacuees must leave Spring hotel

It has been almost three weeks since Hurricane Laura made landfall and evacuees are still in the Houston area seeking shelter.

A group of evacuees from Lake Charles are being housed at a Holiday Inn in Spring, and are now being asked to leave by 11 a.m. Wednesday.

They tell FOX 26 that their city is still not livable with power and water not fully restored.

The evacuees were given a number to call by the American Red Cross, in which they’ll be reassigned to a new hotel further away in Dallas, San Antonio, or Austin.

We are told there are around 85 to 100 evacuees, many of them have their families others are elderly.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR THE FOX 26 NEWSLETTER

The American Red Cross sent out this statement in response:

“The American Red Cross continues to support sheltering solutions offered by the State of Texas and providing care, comfort and hope to those displaced by Hurricane Laura.”