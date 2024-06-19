The Federal Aviation Administration issued ground stops at two of Houston's major airports due to thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Departures from William P. Hobby Airport are under a ground stop due to weather, expected to last until 7:30 p.m.

FAA says there is a possibility the ground stop could be extended.

Flights from George Bush Intercontinental were also grounded, but the event was lifted by 7 p.m.

You can check the status of your flight here.