Groundstop issued at Hobby Airport due to thunderstorms
HOUSTON - The Federal Aviation Administration issued ground stops at two of Houston's major airports due to thunderstorms on Wednesday.
Departures from William P. Hobby Airport are under a ground stop due to weather, expected to last until 7:30 p.m.
FAA says there is a possibility the ground stop could be extended.
Flights from George Bush Intercontinental were also grounded, but the event was lifted by 7 p.m.
You can check the status of your flight here.