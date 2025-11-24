Ground stop issued at Bush Airport due to thunderstorms

The Brief Ground stop in place at Bush Airport until 2:30 p.m. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the dleyas are due to severe weather. Delays are averaging 75 minutes at this time.



There is a ground stop at Houston's Bush Airport due to the reported thunderstorms in the area.

What we know:

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the ground stop for Bush Airport (IAH) is in effect for Monday.

An advisory says the stop is being caused by thunderstorms. At this time, departure delays are reportedly averaging 75 minutes and could increase.

There is a 30-60% chance of the ground stop being extended.

What we don't know:



We don't know at this time if the ground stop could be extended.

What you can do:

To check on flights to and from Bush Airport, you can click here.