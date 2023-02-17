Ground stop at Hobby Airport in Houston after small jet goes off runway

article

A ground stop is in place at Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport after a small jet went off the runway.

Airport officials say everyone on the jet is safe and has deplaned.

According to airport officials, the small jet went off the runway and entered into the runway safety area, which is in the grass.

The area is in the intersection of two runway safety areas, so a ground stop is in place, officials say.

"Houston Airports is working with local and federal partners to safely remove the jet in order to restore operations," airport officials said in a statement on Twitter.

The airport posted a recent update which said, "The aircraft has been moved back onto a runway. We are monitoring the removal process alongside our local and federal partners to ensure we can safely open our runways to FAA code. Please stay in touch with your airline for flight updates."