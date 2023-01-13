The current owners are devastated over the blaze that began around 4 a.m. Friday morning at Griff's Irish Pub.

Long-time Houstonians will remember the original owner Michael "Griff" Griffin as a mover and shaker in Houston sports and politics.

"I am so sad," said Odie Chavez.

For residents like Chavez, Griff's Irish Pub at 3416 Roseland is a part of their personal history.

"My aunt used to be the head bartender here about 30 years ago and all of my teachers from elementary school used to come here as well," she said.

The popular St Patrick's Day haunt is now soot and rubble following a fire that broke out early Friday morning.

Arson investigators are still trying to determine what caused the massive blaze.

"So many memories, we supported every team from the Oilers to the Rockets, the Astros, the Gamblers," said Michael "Griff" Griffin.

Griffin, a St. Thomas basketball player and graduate, opened Griff's Irish Pub in September 1965.

"And it was there that three or four of the girls came up and said there's no fun and safe place in Houston for us to go, and I said you're kidding," he said.

Griffin built more than a bar and restaurant. The pub became the go-to spot for sporting events and green beer.

"The 2004 Super Bowl Sports Illustrated came out, and we made the top ten in America," Griffin said.

The first person to perform at Griff's was legendary rocker Janis Joplin.

"She liked whiskey, and we only served beer," said Griffin. "So, poor girl, I couldn't get her a shot of whiskey."

Griffin holds the record for running for Houston City Council with 11 tries.

The 81-year-old grandfather of three was instrumental in creating the city's 3-1-1 phone system.

The current owners plan to rebuild.