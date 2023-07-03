More folks are taking a second look at traveling by bus this holiday weekend. Greyhound and FlixBus say ticket sales are way up as travelers can save money and avoid flight delays and cancelations at airports.

Flix North America, parent company of Greyhound Lines and FlixBus, says bookings are up 63% this Fourth of July weekend, after being up 70% over Memorial Day weekend, as travelers are discovering the perks of traveling by bus.

"Let someone else do the driving. Bus travel is really relaxing. We have free wifi on board and power outlets so you can catch up on your Netflix, you can read a book, or just sit back and decompress," said Sean Hanft, Communications Manager for FlixBus.

The company has nearly 2300 destinations across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and can offer big savings.

"If you look at one of our more popular routes, Houston to Dallas, a bus trip will cost you $29.99. If you’re looking at trains, that can go up to $50 or $60, or an equivalent flight would be $100 or more. You also have to factor in baggage fees and transport to the station or airport," explained Hanft.

The bus fare is about the same as what you'd pay for gas for driving your own vehicle the same distance, but on the bus, you don't have to drive.

Greyhound and FlixBus say you can save money on tickets by taking advantage of discounts offered on their apps, and by buying tickets in advance of your trip.





