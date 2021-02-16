Expand / Collapse search
Grandmother, 3 children dead after Sugar Land house fire

Updated 2 hours ago
Sugar Land
Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Sugar Land on Tuesday morning.

SUGAR LAND, Texas - A grandmother and three children have died after a house fire in Sugar Land, officials said.

The fire was reported around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Vista Lake Drive.

When fire crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed.

Authorities said a woman, believed to be the mother of the children, and a friend were found outside of the home. They were taken to the hospital.

The grandmother and three children were found dead inside of the home, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.