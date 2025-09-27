North Harris County: Westbound Grand Parkway closed after deadly crash

The Brief The crash was reported on westbound SH-99 close to Kuykendahl Road. A vehicle reportedly caught fire after striking a guard rail. One person has been pronounced deceased, and another is in a hospital.



Westbound Grand Parkway is closed off in northern Harris County due to a deadly crash.

Traffic: Fatal Grand Parkway crash

What we know:

The crash was reported Saturday morning on westbound SH-99 close to Kuykendahl Road.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a vehicle struck a guard rail and caught fire.

Photo credit: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4

A passenger was pronounced deceased on scene.

A Good Samaritan reportedly pulled the driver out. The driver was flown to a hospital in critical condition.

The Samaritan suffered burns to their hand and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.