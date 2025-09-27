North Harris County: Westbound Grand Parkway closed after deadly crash
HARRIS COUNTY - Westbound Grand Parkway is closed off in northern Harris County due to a deadly crash.
What we know:
The crash was reported Saturday morning on westbound SH-99 close to Kuykendahl Road.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a vehicle struck a guard rail and caught fire.
Photo credit: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4
A passenger was pronounced deceased on scene.
A Good Samaritan reportedly pulled the driver out. The driver was flown to a hospital in critical condition.
The Samaritan suffered burns to their hand and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez