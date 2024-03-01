Governor Abbott won Site Selection Magazine’s Governor’s Cup for the 12th consecutive time and 20th overall victory on Friday.

According to the Conway Project Database, Texas ranked first place with the emergence of 1,254 projects, with Illinois following behind in second place with 552 projects.

"By cutting red tape and burdensome regulations and making strategic, continuing investments in infrastructure, education, and workforce development, Texas offers businesses the freedom to grow and Texans the tools to prosper. I am proud to again accept the Governor’s Cup from Site Selection magazine, recognizing Texas’ dominance in attracting significant job-creating business investments," stated Governor Greg Abbott.

In 2023, as the eighth-largest economy in the world, Texas led the way with top projects ranging from energy to chemicals and plastics. Hosting corporations such as Nextdecade, Sempra Infrastructure, and Enbridge/Yara International Asa, the Lone Star state invested millions in the energy sector.

"We have also experienced faster economic growth than the nation for five quarters in a row. Today, we lead the nation in exports and high-tech exports. And here in the state where the microchip was first born, the future of America’s semiconductor industry is already building for tomorrow as Texas ranks as the top state for semiconductor manufacturing and exports," stated Governor Greg Abbott to Site Selection Magazine.

Since 1978, Site Selection Magazine has annually awarded the nation’s highest achieving state for generating jobs and business expansions.