Gov. Abbott plans to ramp up COVID-19 testing in Texas

There are now roughly 60 confirmed Coronavirus COVID-19 cases across Texas with about half in the Houston area.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference on Monday in San Antonio. According to Abbott, he plans to dramatically increase COVID-19 testing over the next few days and weeks.

“By the end of the week, everyone that needs a test will be able to get a test,” said Governor Abbott. “We will be testing far more than 10,000 people per week.”

Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 opened Friday in San Antonio for those considered most at risk. Governor Abbott plans to add more of these testing facilities across the state.

“People just need to prepare, and not be shocked for the mathematical reality,” said Governor Abbott. “Once wide-scale testing, is now being implemented, there will be a lot more people that identify as testing positive.”

On Monday the City of San Antonio ordered to limit public gatherings to 50 people or less. In addition, the counties encompassing Dallas and

Houston ordered bars and clubs to close starting Tuesday morning.

“These precautions, of course, bring inconvenience but the precaution is worth the difficulty,” said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

In addition to the other changes made Monday, Governor Abbott also chose to cancel STAAR resting requirements for children in school.

“It’s just going to be impossible to implement the STAAR testing this year,” said Abbott.

Long lines continue outside Texas grocery stores. As a result, truck drivers are facing more pressure to keep shelves full.

“It almost feels like it’s our call to duty right now,” said Gabriel Gibson, a truck driver. “There’s a lot of people that are stepping up to the plate and doing what they need to do to try and bring stability and help the people in need.”

The University of Houston baseball team is in quarantine. Over the weekend, one of the team’s members developed flu-like symptoms and is now being tested for COVID-19.

“There’s obviously some level of concern,” said Coach Todd Whitting. “Until we get the test back, we’re kind of in wait and see mode.”

Officials hope new social distancing measures will help prevent the spread of the virus.

“Make sure you’re doing your part,” said Governor Abbott. “Make sure you’re not exposing yourself to contamination.”