Gov. Abbott, DSHS to deploy more than 2,500 medical personnel to combat surging cases of COVID-19 in Texas
HOUSTON - With the rise in COVID-19 cases surging in Texas, coupled with the stresses of hospitals not having enough staff to meet the demands, help looks to be on the way.
According to a press release by Governor Greg Abbott, more than 2,500 medical personnel will be deployed this week to help hospitals amid the skyrocketing number of COVID-19 patients across Texas.
"The State of Texas is taking action to ensure that our hospitals are properly staffed and supported in the fight against COVID-19," said Governor Abbott. "Texans can help bolster the state's efforts to combat the virus by getting vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, and it is our best defense against the virus."
In collaboration with the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) the first deployment will be fully funded by the state through September 30.
