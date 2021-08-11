Gov. Abbott, DSHS to deploy more than 2,500 medical personnel to combat surging cases of COVID-19 in Texas

article

With the rise in COVID-19 cases surging in Texas, coupled with the stresses of hospitals not having enough staff to meet the demands, help looks to be on the way.

RELATED: Texas sees most COVID-19 hospitalizations in 6 months

According to a press release by Governor Greg Abbott, more than 2,500 medical personnel will be deployed this week to help hospitals amid the skyrocketing number of COVID-19 patients across Texas.

"The State of Texas is taking action to ensure that our hospitals are properly staffed and supported in the fight against COVID-19," said Governor Abbott. "Texans can help bolster the state's efforts to combat the virus by getting vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, and it is our best defense against the virus."

RELATED: 'Why didn't I get vaccinated?' ER doc says that's what he's hearing most from COVID patients

In collaboration with the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) the first deployment will be fully funded by the state through September 30.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP