Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Abbott, DSHS to deploy more than 2,500 medical personnel to combat surging cases of COVID-19 in Texas

By
Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 26 Houston
article

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

HOUSTON - With the rise in COVID-19 cases surging in Texas, coupled with the stresses of hospitals not having enough staff to meet the demands, help looks to be on the way. 

RELATED: Texas sees most COVID-19 hospitalizations in 6 months

According to a press release by Governor Greg Abbott, more than 2,500 medical personnel will be deployed this week to help hospitals amid the skyrocketing number of COVID-19 patients across Texas. 

"The State of Texas is taking action to ensure that our hospitals are properly staffed and supported in the fight against COVID-19," said Governor Abbott. "Texans can help bolster the state's efforts to combat the virus by getting vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, and it is our best defense against the virus."

Delta Variant leading to increase in breakthrough COVID-19 infections

Breakthrough cases of COVID-19 are rising with the delta variant. That's where a person gets infected despite being fully vaccinated. To learn more, FOX 26 Houston consults Dr. Michelle Udayamurthy from Kelsey-Seybold.

RELATED: 'Why didn't I get vaccinated?' ER doc says that's what he's hearing most from COVID patients

In collaboration with the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) the first deployment will be fully funded by the state through September 30. 

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP