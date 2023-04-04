GOP Texas Senators remove SB14 amendment that allows Trans-Kids to continue hormone treatments

Republican Texas Senators have pulled support that would allow transgender children who are already receiving puberty blockers and hormone treatments to continue receiving care.

On Tuesday, the Texas chamber voted 19-12 to approve an expanded version of Senate Bill 14. SB 14 would make it illegal for minors to receive gender-transforming treatments.

Initially, the GOP-controlled Senate agreed to allow children who are already on puberty blockers and receiving hormone therapy to be grandfathered in and continue their care.

However, senators voted to remove that amendment and expand the bill to make it so that no child will be legally allowed to receive hormone treatments or puberty blockers.

"It surprises me, and it shocks me that this amendment has been withdrawn, and I worry about the harm," said Democratic Senator Jose Menendez.

Medical experts have expressed concern for the mental health of trans-kids who are forced to suddenly stop their treatments.

"It would be unethical to experiment on people this way; In fact, we hear testimony on how abrupt end of treatment negatively impacts their body, mental health, to suicide ideation," Menendez said.

SB 14 will now advance to the House and if passed it would take effect September 1, 2023.