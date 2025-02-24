Goose's Acre pub shooting: Suspect identified after 3 shot in The Woodlands

The Brief Calvin Rudi Sanders is charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after allegedly shooting three people at Goose's Acre pub in The Woodlands. Three people were shot after Sanders reportedly got into an altercation with another man at the bar which escalated.



The shooting suspect involved in a shooting in The Woodlands on Sunday has been identified by Montgomery County authorities.

Calvin Rudi Sanders, 27, was charged with allegedly shooting three people at The Goose's Acre.

What happened at The Goose's Acre?

What we know:

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the pub just around after midnight on Sunday.

Detectives interviewed more than 40 witnesses to piece together what happened.

According to reports, a verbal altercation took place between Sanders and another man at the bar. It escalated into a physical confrontation, and Sanders pulled out a gun and shot at the man.

The initial man involved was hit along with two others who were nearby. A 29-year-old man was shot at least five times in the chest, a 31-year-old man was shot in the arm, and a 27-year-old woman was shot multiple times.

Bystanders restrained Sanders until law enforcement arrived.

According to the sheriff's office, Sanders, a Houston resident, is charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and is booked in Montgomery County Jail with $300,000 bond.

What we don't know:

The names of the victims are not being released at this time. We are also unaware of their condition at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information, video, or details about the shooting can contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5876 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP.