3 shot at Goose's Acre pub in The Woodlands, suspect in custody

The Brief Three people were injured in a shooting at The Woodlands early Sunday morning. Bystanders held the suspect after the shooting until deputies could arrive. The investigation is ongoing.



Just after midnight on Sunday morning, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office were called to Goose's Acre in The Woodlands for a report of a shooting.

Mutliple victims in The Woodlands shooting

What we know:

When deputies arrived, they found a 29-year-old man who had been shot at least five times in the chest, a 31-year-old man who was shot in the arm, and a 27-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times.

Police say witnesses on the scene quickly provided medical aid to all three victims. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The suspect, a 27-year-old man from Houston, was taken to a different hospital for treatment for injuries he got from bystanders who held him until law enforcement could arrive.

The suspect is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The names of the victims and the suspect are not being released at this time.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Doolittle said, "We want to extend our thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families as they receive medical care. We appreciate the swift response of our deputies and first responders and the cooperation of the community as we work through this investigation. We urge anyone with information, video footage, or details about this incident to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5876 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP. "