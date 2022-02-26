Goodwoods British Market opens second location in Friendswood

After operating for 31 years in Old Town Spring, Goodwoods British Market has decided to open a second location further south in Friendswood.

The grand opening was Saturday, February 26th at 11 a.m., at 810 S. Friendswood Dr.

MORE: British Market in Spring has biggest selection of foods, desserts from UK in Texas

According to the Owner, Alix Attaway, there was a need to expand to another location in this area, due to the lack of goods from the United Kingdom being stocked in other local markets and shops.

Now those from the UK or Americans who enjoy British fare can find thousands of food items and products stocked on the shelves.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The new store has a more modern look compared to the Old Spring location, but that's where the differences end.

You can still find all the "real" Cadbury chocolates, sausage rolls, and tea your heart desires. Of course, there's the iconic red phone booth and a Mr. Bean cutout for photo opportunities.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Of course, you can always still purchase from their website.