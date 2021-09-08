British Market in Spring has biggest selection of foods, desserts from UK in Texas

Goodwoods British Market located in Old Town Spring on Gentry St. has been in business for 31 years with the largest selection of food from the United Kingdom in Texas.

People come from all over the world to the market where you can even pick up scones flown in fresh from England.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Items are imported from Scotland, England, Ireland, and Wales. They’ve got everything from candy, Cadbury, clotted cream, crisps, biscuits to bangers and meat pies.

Owner Alex Alix Attaway says they’re not just selling food, they are selling memories.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Good news if you are not near Spring, she is opening a second location in Friendswood by Christmas this year.

For more information, click here.

Advertisement



