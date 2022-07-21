Expand / Collapse search

'The Godfather' mansion on Airbnb

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Updated 10:39AM
New York
FOX 5 NY

'The Godfather' mansion goes on Airbnb

The Staten Island home that was shown in The Godfather is on Airbnb for the month of August.

NEW YORK - Airbnb has an offer you can't refuse if you're a fan of 'The Godfather' movies.

The Staten Island home used as the exterior for Vito Corleone's mansion is up for rent in August.  The listing claims it will only $50 a night.

Exteriors of the home at 110 Longfellow Ave. in the swanky Todt Hill section were featured in the iconic 1972 mobster movie.

The five-bedroom seven-bath home spans more than 6,000 square feet.

It features a saltwater pool, a game room, and a gym.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The listing says that up to five guests can stay in the home, but it is best suited for 2 adults and 3 children.