GivingTuesday is this week and while we might have been able to splurge and treat ourselves a little on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, it's important to recognize those in need.

There are several nonprofits in Houston that could use your support, especially during GivingTuesday. The movement started in 2012 and falls on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the United States as a global generosity movement to transform communities and the world.

Here's a list of some of the nonprofits in Houston you could support during GivingTuesday:

Families Empowered believes that every student deserves the opportunity to find the best school fit for them, regardless of income. They focus on providing FREE, personalized support to parents in a way that honors their time and intellect. They communicate with families in a way that is culturally sensitive, in their preferred language (more than half of calls are in Spanish, and all written materials are bilingual), and attuned to the deeply personal and important nature of educational decisions for families. It is their promise to always provide services to parents at no cost to them. Your donations give parents the power to choose — without worrying about the cost. To make a donation, click here.

Fresh Arts is dedicated to strengthening the sustainability and vibrancy of Houston’s arts sector by bolstering the capacity and professional practice of artists and arts organizations and enhancing the public’s engagement with the arts. Artists face significant challenges, and Fresh Arts is champions local artists by uplifting sponsored projects. For the past 20 years, Fresh Arts has worked to nurture an ecosystem designed to position artists for success with programs that help artists build knowledge, share resources, and cultivate audiences. When you donate to Fresh Arts, you are supporting programs that empower the people who make the Houston arts sector possible – the artists themselves. Donating helps further the work of nurturing a local arts ecosystem designed to position artists and creative entrepreneurs for success. Click here to make a donation.

Though the holiday season typically brings an influx of donations, so far this year that has not been the case and NAM is feeling the strain, especially surrounding its annual Holiday Blessings campaign. Each year NAM provides holiday meals for hundreds of families and thousands of toys for children who have pre-registered. With distribution dates rapidly approaching, NAM is desperately seeking donations to meet the demand, which includes raising an additional $380K by the end of the year, along with packing their food pantry and collecting new, unwrapped toys in the range of approximately $25 per gift for ages 0-12. Many local families are barely scraping by and depending on NAM to provide relief. Nearly one-third of Houstonians, almost half of which are children, are facing food insecurities, a rate that is 4% higher than the national average. The Houston Food Bank, which partners with NAM and other local pantries, is dealing with a demand that’s up more than 30% from 2021. The Joanne Watford Nutrition Center, NAM’s food pantry, serves approximately 75 families daily. Donations to NAM can be made online. Toy donations may be dropped off at The Harrell Family Opportunity Center located behind NAM’s main building at 15555 Kuykendahl Road, Houston, Texas 77090, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Monday, December 5, 2022.

Genesys Works Houston (GWH) is a nonprofit social enterprise that excels at building pipelines and pathways to career success for high school students. The foundation for its core model of success includes skills training, meaningful internships, college and career coaching, and alumni support. For 20 years, Genesys Works has made a direct and powerful impact on the local community through paid internships and support, ensuring that generations of underserved Houston youth have access to professional opportunities previously unavailable to them. A gift to Genesys Works enables them to train and place more economically-disadvantaged youth into meaningful corporate internships. To make a donation, click here.

Julia C. Hester House is a long-standing community center in Fifth Ward, helping to empower, build and sustain area residents. The Julia C. Hester House focuses on giving back to the greater Fifth Ward through regular food distributions and online classes to support youth development and healthy meal planning. Their long-standing community center serves over 1,500 residents annually. Through their mission, they empower, build and sustain the Fifth Ward community. The organization is named after Julia C. Hester (1881–1940), a teacher, who opened her home to neighborhood youth. She and her husband, A.Z. Hester, were leaders in the Fifth Ward community, and, although having no children of their own, providing a safe place for all children in the community. Support their efforts in developing a more resilient community and enhance the quality of life in Houston’s Fifth Ward. Click here to make a donation.

The Rose is the Houston-area's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization providing mammography screening, diagnosis, early access to treatment and support to all women regardless of their ability to pay. The Rose is breaking down barriers every day, serving patients in the Galleria area and Pasadena as well as through four mobile coaches that visit 43 counties in Southeast Texas. This year, The Rose wants to make sure women know about their newest program: Mammogram to Medical Home, for women who are uninsured and don’t have a doctor, but it’s time for a mammogram. Funds provided help save lives through quality breast health services, advocacy, and access to care for all. To make a donation, click here.

A non-profit community-based social service agency providing services to individuals impacted by family violence and sexual assault. Additionally, the agency operates prevention and awareness services designed to bring an end to sexual and domestic violence. Click here to make a donation.

WorkFaith provides faith-based training and coaching for anyone who desires long-term employment. It exists to provide effective and comprehensive employment services to men and women who have become discouraged in their job search. Their Christ-centered values paired with their highly-structured program help students increase their value and confidence which is needed for successful transitions back into the workforce. To make a donation, click here.