Girl struck by stray bullet during Chambers Co. school football game, authorities say

A girl is believed to have been struck by a stray bullet while at a school football game in Chambers County on Thursday night, authorities say.

According to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, the girl was shot in the leg while at Buccaneer stadium during a sub-varsity football game between East Chambers and Anahuac.

She was taken to an emergency room, where the sheriff’s office was dispatched around 8 p.m. Detectives also went to the stadium to look for further evidence and examine the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, the preliminary investigation has led detectives to believe that the incident was the result of a stray round fired from a distance from the south or southeast direction of the stadium.

Authorities say no reported gunshots were heard at the stadium or in the immediate area around the East Chambers School Campus.

"The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office will investigate this incident as thoroughly as possible. Although, it is believed that this incident is the result of careless use of a firearm, we will pursue charges on whoever is responsible for this senseless act," Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said.

The girl who was shot is expected to make a full recovery from the injury, the sheriff’s office says.

Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing and all possibilities and motives are still being considered.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident, is asked to call Captain Bryan Baker or Lieutenant Nick Gonzalez at the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office at 409-267-2534.

The sheriff’s office says if information is received that leads to prosecution in this case, you may also be eligible for a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers at (844)860-8477.

