A magical place near the Heights in Houston is offering people of all ages with Down Syndrome a fun place to learn and unite with each other. Gigi's Playhouse offers free programming to everyone and relies on generous volunteers who share their time, love, and energy to offer this social and educational foundation.

Angela Currie is the Co-President and volunteers here because her daughter, Jillian, adores it. Gigi's means everything to her family. "It's a wonderful place! It's part of a network of playhouses around the country. We were its 40th location to open the Houston location in 2018. What we offer is free, purposeful programs to come and just share in the joys and share in the challenges that we face as parents of kids and adults with Down syndrome. For our participants, it's a place where they can really thrive," explains Angela.

Every activity has a purpose and meaning behind it. "It's therapy-based so physical therapy, occupational therapy, especially for our young kiddos. And then for our adults, we have a lot of wonderful social and educational programs. We also try to focus on health and wellness as well," says Angela.

While Angela's daughter has been coming here since she was six months old, they offer a lifetime promise to families, offering all kinds of events to brighten their lives. Mateo's mom, Claudia, serves on the Board of Gigi's and sees firsthand how he enjoys every moment here. "That includes book reading to them, showing them sign language, and educational programs for the adults. It's incredible, people from all walks of life coming here, united for the same purpose. They feel very welcomed here. Some of the families don't have any other resources to go to, where they don't have to pay. They feel welcomed. They feel like they have a group of friends and family where they belong," says Claudia.

Everyone we talked to describes Gigi's as a safe haven where they feel understood. "They're just like us. They're not looked upon differently because of their diagnosis. They are loved by our volunteers, staff, and family, so it's a very meaningful place," says Claudia.

The sister of adult participant, Sandy Villarreal, says it's her favorite place. "She loves it! She loves coming here. It has made a big difference. I see her happiness here with her friends. You come inside and it's like a different world. They do a lot of fun stuff here," explains Anaseli Ramirez.

32-year-old Christian is doing better than ever, now that he has his own network here. "He started making friends, he's more confident, he started talking more! He started cooking, he exercises! He says he feels good and is going to be like John Cena when he exercises," explains Anaseli. Christian says John Cena is definitely his favorite wrestler and others at Gigi's House agree!

One of Gigi's biggest fundraisers is Friday, October 20th at Karbach Brewery from 7-10pm. I'll be Co-Emceeing it with our Legal Analyst, Chris Tritico. Everyone is urged to grab their boots and join the fun.

For more information: https://gigisplayhouse.org/houston