Show your support for small businesses with these gift ideas

Lil Advents Potty Time Adventures

Potty Time Adventures

Learning to use the potty can be challenging, but the Lil Advents Potty Time Adventures game makes it fun for toddlers with positive reinforcement. It was created by a husband and wife as they brainstormed ways to get their "reluctant" potty trainer excited. Each adventure chart has 14 punch-outs, stickers and rewards.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3k6MJnf

Distill Sanitizing Elixir

Distill Sanitizing Elixir

This germ-fighting solution looks as great on your counter as it works on fighting germs. The Distill Sanitizer Elixir is distillery crafted, formulated to leave only the essential oil fragrance behind.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/31f2Vv6

Vim and Vigor Candle Company

Vim and Vigor Candle Company

What started as a weekend project to salvage half-burned candles turned into a year of research, 100 test trials, then a career to make better quality candles. The Vim and Vigor Candle Company combines 100% natural soy wax with meticulously crafted fragrance combinations. Each candle is handcrafted and poured into pure copper and natural wood containers -- with the hope of repurposing.

Buy It: https://vimandvigorcandleco.com

Celestial Buddies

Celestial Buddies

Celestial Buddies is an original line of plush characters each personifying a celestial body in the heavens. The creator of this miniature stuffed universe hopes to show each of our planetary neighbors has its own unique characteristics, identity and personality.

Buy It: https://celestialbuddies.com

Nicol Cosmetics

Nicol Cosmetics

Nicol Cosmetics hopes to help you magnify beauty from the inside out with its line of paraben-free makeup. The wide range of products lets you create any look from every day natural to red-carpet ready. With color inspiration from Hawaii, experience beauty, don’t just wear it.

Buy It: https://www.nicolcosmetics.com

Baxter Wood Raincoat

Baxter Wood Raincoat

This waterproof footwear and garment brand is designed for rain wanderers. Unlike a traditional business, the Baxter Wood Company exists as a movement. Each purchase funds a week of education for children in poverty. Rainwear is made using 100% natural rubber from trees and recycled plastic bottles.

Buy It: https://www.baxterwood.com/men-rainwear/

Doodle Hog Makers Squishies

Doodle Hog Makers Squishies

This kit contains everything you need to paint squishies just like your favorite YouTuber. From blank to swank, have fun customizing unicorn, rainbow and narwhal in the Make It Mine Squishies Kit. The creators behind "doodle" hog are art-loving people are on a mission to doodle, draw and paint the world.

Buy It: https://www.doodlehog.com/collections/squishies-paint-kit/products/unicorn-gifts-for-girls-arts-and-crafts-paint-your-own-rainbow-and-awesomeness-squishies-diy-kit

Hotel Beauty Box

Hotel Beauty Box

Just because you can't get away doesn't mean you can't experience the luxury and relaxation of a boutique hotel. From cocktail recipes to self-care products, each hand-curated Hotel Beauty Box brings the hotel to your home. Relax as you indulge in virtual travel experiences through their subscription service. Your COVID-friendly concierge awaits!

Buy It: https://hotelbeautybox.com

Lander Skateboard Company

Lander Skateboard Company

Skate "your" way with Lander Skateboard Decks made in L.A. Prototypes for these boards started out as unused bits and pieces of scrap metal. Bow they're made from lightweight composite. This small business started by three friends who went to UT Austin and are now making their mark one eye-catching board at a time.

Buy It: https://lander.la

Festive Sets

Festive Sets

Forget going to the store for the perfect tablescape. Festive Sets does all the work for you and delivers right to your door. Placemats, name cards, runners, even candles and a few fun surprises! This small company is obsessed with bringing holiday cheer to transform your table in minutes.

Buy It: www.festivesets.com

