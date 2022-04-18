Getting ready for the Houston Astros "Home Opener" at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON - Finally, it's here - Opening Day 2022 at Minute Maid Park. The Astros have already won 5 games this season and looking for more as they swing for the ring once again.
Before the opening pitch in the Juice Box, the FOX 26 Morning team offers this look at everything new for 2022.
What's new at the ballpark this season?
Melissa Wilson and Nate Griffin talk with Astros Senior Vice president of Marketing and Communication Anita Sehgal about all the new things at Minute Maid Park this season.
But before you even get into the park there's a new mural outside.
Space City Mural
Ruben Dominguez talks with Sebastien Boileau who just finished the Space City Mural outside the Home Team store at Minute Maid Park.
Speaking of murals inside there's a new tribute to 60 years of baseball in Houston.
60th anniversary mural
Ruben Dominguez takes a closer look at the new mural at Minute Maid Park celebrating 60 years of baseball in Houston. Artists Jesse DeLeon (@dleonartz) and Rachel Toalson about their work on the intricate mural.
New year also means new food at stands throughout Minute Maid.
New foods at Minute Maid
Lina De Florias chats with Sr. Executive Chef Scott Strickland who showcases some of the new dishes available at Minute Maid park.
The Astros are all about leveling up and that includes helping others in our great city.
Sunshine Kids fired up about Houston Astros home season opener
The Houston Astros team up with the Sunshine Kids to help brighten the lives of children battling cancer.
Formerly homeless Navy veteran being honored tonight at Astros game
Nate Griffin talks with Robert O'Brien a Navy veteran diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer living out a final wish, thanks to The Star of Hope and the Astros Foundation. FOX 26's Nae Griffin talks with Mr. O'Brien live at Minute Maid Park
Many people attend the Astros home games but only see a portion of the ballpark. Chelsea Edwards takes us on a behind-the-scones tour.
Minute Maid park Tour
Chelsea Edwards takes us on a behind-the-scenes tour of the "Juice Box"
There's a new way to shop at Minute Maid.
New "just walk out" technology revealed at Minute Maid
Lina de Flores explains the new Amazon "walk- out tech" being used at 2 of the Minute Maid {ark stores
and of course nor trip to the ballpark would be complete without a stop at the Team Store.
Ruben and Lina shopping at the Team Store
Ruben Dominguez and Lina DeFlorias take a quick look at some of the new merchandise available this season in the Team Store, including the new City Connect line of clothing
There you have it a quick look at what's in store for the 2022 season at Minute Maid Park. Only one thing left to say: GO 'STROS!!