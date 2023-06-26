Doctors say they have a lot of patients complaining about sagging skin, as they quickly lose weight, from taking drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic. We met a few patients who believe they've found the solution in a new device to help reverse that.

The two former professional athletes happen to be brothers, and we met up with them at Renew Body Contouring and MedSpa to get a glimpse of their weight loss journey.

We're talking about Carl and Cleve Lewis. Carl won nine Olympic gold medals, a silver Olympic medal, and ten World Championship titles in track and field. He is now the Head Track & Field Coach at the University of Houston. Keeping in shape in his 60s, and for the rest of his life, is important to him, as well as his 67-year-old brother, Cleve, who was a professional soccer player in the 1980s.

"I played for some teams back in the Old North American Soccer League, but I was drafted by the New York Cosmos, which was a team that had Pele and some of the top stars on. But I originally came to Houston to play with the Houston Hurricane, which was the old NASL professional soccer team," explains Cleve.

Because these guys know how to push their bodies and stay in shape, they have experienced it getting more challenging to pull off in their 60s.

"As anyone ages, there are things you simply can't do on your own, so that's why I'm coming here (to Renew). I've been staying fit, but still at my age you still have to get a little help when you can get it," states Carl.

He says he wants to be looking and feeling strong for his summer birthday!

"So, I do lifting and I also do all the sit-ups, all the things that keep the muscle there but still skin starts loosening. It seems like the skin that was up here is now down there," laughs Carl.

He has undergone four treatments with Onda Scope in 14 weeks at Renew Body Contouring and MedSpa, focusing on his flanks, back, stomach, and chest.

Onda Scope was developed to reduce fat and tighten skin.

"The skin tightening was the most important thing for me, and I really enjoyed that part. And it's really helped me kind of show off the muscles that I'm working for," explains Carl.

He combines that with proper diet and exercise.

"If I'm not doing my part, it doesn't really work no matter what you want to do," exclaims Carl.

Cleve recently retired and now has more time to focus on his body.

"One of the things I wanted to do was get fully fit again. And so I came in to Renew and went on a program to lose weight, and it's been a great journey so far. So, I've lost about 30 pounds in about three and a half months," states Cleve.

Carl did that after getting a weekly injection of Semaglutide to help him lose weight. Many know it by its brand names, Ozempic or Wegovy.

"Because Semaglutide is going in and in essence, releasing that GLP one inhibitor, which is the hormone that tells your belly to your brain that hey, I'm not hungry anymore. It has an insulin secretion that helps to raise that a little bit, so your body doesn't store the fat into the cells, but burns up energy instead, so we see this massive weight loss happening," states Katina Kearns, Owner of Renew Body Contouring and MedSpa.

Cleve's before and after photos are dramatic, and he and his wife are surprised by the difference. He also underwent skin tightening with Onda Sculpt every other week.

"Onda Sculpt is by Sentient. This new device is also great for cellulite reduction and fat destruction too. This revolutionary treatment uses a technology called Microwave 2.45 GHz for ideal levels of controlled injury, aiding in fat destruction and skin tightening. It causes the collagen fibers to contract in the dermis, stimulating production of new collagen, thereby tightening and toning the tissue. Instead of working like radio frequency, where it stays in that upper dermis and only really gone a little bit past where the water molecules are within the body, into that mid dermis, it goes into the hyper dermis, so it kills fat, shrinks fat, tightens skin and increases collagen at the same time," explains Kearns.

"It really tightens your skin very fast. And I think that you know folks that are losing weight, especially very, very quickly or a lot of weight, it's the perfect thing to do because that loose skin is not going to be something that you're proud about, even if you lose the weight," says Cleve.

He goes on to say about how he overall feels better. "I feel so great. I sleep better. You really feel good about yourself when you look at yourself in the mirror or you're out in the pool or whatever," he says smiling.

Now Cleve is weaning off of Semaglutide and moving to a supplement to reduce appetite.

"It's a medical grade, so you have to get it to a physician's office. It's called Hiphelonic. It's also a GLP-1 inhibitor. What it's going to do is it's going to help release that hormone naturally. So not synthetically, like using the Semaglutide. It's going to then of course, tell the brain, 'I'm not hungry'. So, it's going to control your appetite, but it also raises the metabolic rate, so you're going to help burn calories, burn energy, that kind of thing," explains Kearns. Cleve's wife decided to get in on the action and lost her ideal 15 pounds on the same program as him, within two months. Kearns says she sees fewer side effects when her patients use the injections of Semaglutide, the pure form of the drug.

