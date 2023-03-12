Golf fans, this may be your dream job. A company will pay someone to watch golf.

PrimePutt, a putting mat company, is hiring someone to stream 10 hours of the upcoming Masters Tournament, and the company will pay them $1,000.

Not a golf expert? That’s OK. The company says you don’t need to know anything about the sport to apply.

The At-Home Golf Observer will need to watch 10 hours of golf over the four days of the tournament that begins April 6. You can binge it all at once or spread it out over a few days.

The person hired will also need to write a 500-word summary of their experience.

To apply, you will need to tell the company about yourself and why you’re the perfect fit for the job. You can also include a video showing off your personality.

The application is open until March 17 at 5 p.m. EST. Click here to learn more.