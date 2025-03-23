George Foreman remembered in Houston community

The Brief Legendary boxer George Foreman passed away on Friday at the age of 76. Foreman was raised in the Fifth Ward in Houston. Long-time friends are honoring the decorated boxer as his legacy lives on.



People are continuing to honor the life and legacy of boxer and businessman George Foreman.

The heavyweight boxing champion and businessman passed away on Friday at the age of 76.

George Foreman's legacy in Texas, Houston

The backstory:

The legendary boxer was a two-time heavyweight boxing champion and Olympic gold medalist. He fought big-name boxers like Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier.

Foreman was born in Marshall, Texas, in 1949 and was raised in the Fifth Ward in Houston. In 1968, Foreman won a gold medal at the Mexico City Olympic Games. In 1994, Foreman launched the George Foreman Grill, a product that sold over 100 million units.

Longtime friend remembers George Foreman

What they're saying:

Raul Marquez, a long-time friend of Foreman and owner of World Champion Rual Marquez Boxing Fitness Gym, said Foreman inspired his own Olympic dreams.

"We’re a boxing family. When he worked with HBO, I used to be a broadcaster with HBO Latino, and we would always fly back from Vegas sometimes to catch the red eye that left at like 1 a.m. in Vegas, and we would land here at 6 a.m., 7 a.m.," said Marquez.

Marquez and Foreman were close friends with a bond built on supporting each other's boxing careers along with their children.

"When they saw Big George, everybody knew Big George. The crowd would follow him. They would want pictures, and he was such a humble man that he would make time for everybody. He would take pictures. He would talk to them. He would sign gloves," said Marquez.

Marquez remembers Foreman for his dedication, discipline, and passion for boxing.

"Outside the ring he was such a humble man, very family man, very nice, very accessible. Just a beautiful person inside and out," said Marquez.