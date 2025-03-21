Olympian boxing champion George Foreman dies at 76

The Brief George Foreman passed away on Friday, according to a post on his Instagram page. Foreman was born in a town two hours from Dallas, and he was raised in Houston. Foreman won gold for heavyweight boxing at the 1968 Olympic Games. He won 40 fights before falling to Muhammad Ali in the "Rumble in the Jungle" in 1974.



George Foreman, the Texas-born, Houston-raised world heavyweight boxing champion, has died, according to his Instagram page. He was 76 years old.

George Foreman death announcement

What they're saying:

According to the latest post on his Instagram page, George Foreman Sr. passed away on Friday while being surrounded by loved ones.

"A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose," the post says. "A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name— for his family."

George Foreman's legacy

Big picture view:

According to his biography, George Edward Foreman Sr. was born in Marshall, Texas, a little over two hours east of Dallas. He grew up in Houston's Fifth Ward.

By age 15, Foreman had become a "mugger and brawler" in the Fifth Ward. He then went to the Lyndon B. Johnson Job Corps in California where he met Doc Broaddus, a Job Corps counselor and a boxing coach.

Foreman went on to win gold at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City for heavyweight boxing. It was his 25th fight during his amateur career.

After going pro in 1969, Foreman became the No. 1 challenger by the WBA and WBC within two years. He then became the heavyweight champ in 1973 after knocking out Joe Frazier.

Foreman went on to defend his title twice, beating Puerto Rican heavyweight campion Jose Roman in less than a minute. At the time, it was the shortest heavyweight championship match ever.

He then beat Ken Norten in two rounds.

Foreman then fell to Muhammad Ali after eight rounds in the 1974 "Rumble of the Jungle."

He retired from the ring in 1977, according to Brittanica. Foreman became an ordained minister the following year and started preaching in Houston, but went back in the ring in 1987.

Foreman became a champion in 1994 after a Round 10 knockout against Michael Moorer. At age 45, he became the oldest fighter ever to win the heavyweight title.

He then retired in 1997.

By the end of the 90s, George Foreman Sr. was making millions off of the George Foreman Lean Mean Grilling Machine. He went on to sell over 100 million units worldwide.

"A heartbreaking loss"

What they're saying:

Sports Authority issued the following statement:

"George Foreman’s passing is a heartbreaking loss for boxing, for Houston, and for all who admired him. A Houston Sports Hall of Famer and an icon of the sport, his impact will be felt forever.

The Harris County-Houston Sports Authority joins our community in mourning a man whose legacy extends far beyond the ring. We are proud that he called Houston home.

Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends."