George Floyd’s family to meet with Biden, lawmakers on anniversary of his death

The family of George Floyd will meet on Tuesday with President Joe Biden and several lawmakers in Washington, D.C. on the one year anniversary of his death amid the push to pass a policing bill in his name.

The killing of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died at the hands of a White Minneapolis police officer, sparked a global reckoning over systemic racism and movement for police reform. The meetings will occur as Congress mulls a bill called the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would ban chokeholds by federal officers and end qualified immunity for law enforcement against civil lawsuits. It would also create national standards for policing in a bid to bolster accountability.

The bill passed the House in March, but faces a tougher road in the evenly-divided Senate.

The Floyd family is scheduled to meet privately with Biden at the White House at 1:30 p.m. ET. They’re also expected to sit down with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Karen Bass, the lead House negotiator on the policing bill, as well as Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Tim Scott, R-S.C.

During Tuesday’s meetings, the Floyd family hopes to "advance their push for passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to honor the legacy of George Floyd on the one-year commemoration of his murder," a statement from family attorney Ben Crump said.

Biden previously set the anniversary of Floyd’s death as the initial deadline for the bill to reach his desk, but the issue of police reform has been a politically thorny one. Capitol Hill negotiators have struggled to hammer out a compromise that would make it through the Senate, though they have made some progress and expressed optimism this week about its progress, officials said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the White House still sees the George Floyd Act as the appropriate vessel for police reform.

"What we’ve seen from the negotiators — and we’ve been in close touch with the negotiators as well — is that they still feel there is progress being made," she added.

Philonese Floyd, Floyd’s brother, also expressed optimism at the chances for an eventual bill to pass the Senate. "I think things have changed. I think it is moving slowly but we are making progress," he said earlier Tuesday on CNN.

Crump echoed his comments, calling on Biden to "reiterate that we need to get it passed."

Floyd died on May 25, 2020 after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes, while Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe. His death, captured in widely-shared bystander video, prompted months of nationwide protests focused on systemic racism in the U.S., as well as the renewed debate over police reform.

Chauvin was convicted in April of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death. Three other former officers were charged and will stand trial together in 2022.

All four ex-officers are also facing federal charges for allegedly violating Floyd’s civil rights during the deadly arrest.

In Minneapolis and across the country, several events were planned Tuesday to mark the one-year anniversary. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called for a moment of silence at 1 p.m. local time lasting for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, the length of time Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck and back.

On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered for the rally in front of the courthouse in downtown Minneapolis, including members of Floyd’s family and others who lost loved ones to police encounters. Many held signs with pictures of Floyd, Philando Castile and other Black men killed by police.

"It has been a long year. It has been a painful year," Floyd's sister Bridgett told the crowd on Sunday. "It has been very frustrating for me and my family for our lives to change in the blink of an eye — I still don't know why."

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.

